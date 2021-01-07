USD/JPY: Seesaws near 103.00 even as risks recover after Capitol Hill drama

USD/JPY struggles to keep Wednesday’s bounce off March 2020 levels. US officials declared Capitol building as secured, policymakers are determined over Electoral College vote. Virus woes, updates on …
