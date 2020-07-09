USD/JPY: Selling opportunity at 108.35 above 107.95

A break above 107.95 targets 108.15 with a selling opportunity at 108.35/45; stops above 108.65. Longs at 107.30/20 stop below 107.10. A break lower sees 107.20/30 acting as resistance, targeting 107.
