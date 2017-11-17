USD/JPY Selling Pressure Builds

USD/JPY has broken short-term uptrend channel. Hourly support given at 113.09 (09/10/2017 low) has been broken. Stronger support is located at a distance at 111.12 (20/09/2017 low). Expected to show further decline. We favor a long-term bearish bias.
