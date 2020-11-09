USD/JPY up from its multi-month bottom in a relief rally. JPY is pressured by upbeat market sentiment. USD bulls enthusiasm is missing, lacking strong buyers. The USD/JPY trades around 103.50-60, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Selling Stops, Bulls Await Confirmation - November 9, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes $1,848 after covid vaccine news – Confluence Detector - November 9, 2020
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Shoot Straight Up In The Year - November 9, 2020