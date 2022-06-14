USD/JPY stays in a consolidation phase below 135.00 on Tuesday. The Bank of Japan (BoJ) maintains its dovish stance, therefore, the pair could surge above the 135 level in the coming days, economists …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY set to break significantly above 135 in the coming days – ING - June 14, 2022
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Monday’s Doji, overbought RSI probes bulls below 132.20 hurdle - June 14, 2022
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY sidelined ahead of Fed, BoJ policy meetings, extends range trade around 5-DMA - June 14, 2022