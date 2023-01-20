The Yen saw a boost from the BoJ initiating the beginning of the end to its Yield-Curve-Control. Economists at Danske Bank expect the USD/JPY pair to edge lower towards the 125 over the coming months.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY set to decline toward 125 over the coming months – Danske Bank - January 20, 2023
- USD/JPY Weekly Forecast – US Dollar Recovers For the Week - January 20, 2023
- USD/JPY will fall by the end of the year – HSBC - January 20, 2023