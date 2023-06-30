GBP/USD staged a decisive recovery and advanced beyond 1.2700 amid renewed US Dollar weakness on Friday. Annual PCE inflation in the US declined to 3.8% on a yearly basis in May from 4.3% in April, allowing Wall Street to open sharply higher and weighing on the USD.
