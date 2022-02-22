USD/JPY set to decline towards the 114.00 level – OCBC

USD/JPY fell to its weakest level in nearly three weeks at 114.53 before paring its losses and turning flat on the day near 114.80. Economists at OCBC Bank expect the pair to suffer further losses …
