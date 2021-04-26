USD/JPY has started to erode the 2021 uptrend, which suggests scope to the 200-day moving average at 105.75, Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, reports. “USD/JPY …
USD/JPY set to plummet towards the 105.75 mark – Commerzbank
