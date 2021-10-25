USD/JPY set to retest the 114.55 high – Commerzbank

USD/JPY failed to close above the 114.55 October 2018 high last week, and has now eased back to the 23.6% retracement at 113.38. Provided this holds the downside we should see recovery and a reattempt …
