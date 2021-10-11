USD/JPY has reached its strongest level since December 2018 at 112.75. The pair is now expected to reach the 114.55 October 2018 peak, Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analys …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY set to target the 114.55 October 2018 high – Commerzbank - October 11, 2021
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY extends bull run to refresh multi-month highs, US jobs disappointment fails to deter Fed taper plans - October 11, 2021
- USD/JPY bullish momentum gains steam after NFP data - October 11, 2021