USD/JPY capitalized on rising US Treasury bond yields last week and climbed above 115.00. Above here, the pair could target the year high of 116.35, economists at OCBC bank report. “The correlation …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY set to test the year high at 116.35 while above 115.00 – OCBC - February 7, 2022
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls approach monthly resistance line above 115.00 - February 7, 2022
- Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY. Will Momentum Pick up Again? - February 6, 2022