Economists at Barclays Research see the USD/JPY pair trapped in a 126.50-130.00 this week. They highlight the key technical levels to watch. Resistance comes initially at 129.40 ” …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY set to trade in a technical range of 126.50-130 this week – Barclays - April 27, 2022
- Global Currencies Round Up: EUR, JPY, AUD, GBP - April 27, 2022
- USD/JPY appears to gain some steam: back near 128.00 [Video] - April 27, 2022