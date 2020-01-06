USD/JPY should meet strong support at 107.00 – UOB

Japanese yen strengthening amid mounting tensions between the US and Iran. US December Markit Services PMI and Composite PMI to be out after Wall Street’s opening. USD/JPY tested 107.70 and holds …
