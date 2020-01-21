USD/JPY shrugs off BOJ decision, remains on the back foot around 110.00

USD/JPY extends the recent losses despite BOJ holding its monetary policy intact while keeping forward guidance on interest rates intact. News of coronavirus outbreak recently triggered risk-off, …
