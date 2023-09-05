The USD/JPY exhibited a slight rally during Monday’s trading session, hinting at a potential breakthrough above the ¥146.50 level. A successful breach beyond last week’s peak could set the stage for a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Usd/Jpy Signal: Continues To See Upward Pressure - September 5, 2023
- USD/JPY soars to 10-month high amid risk-aversion, rising US bond yields - September 5, 2023
- USD/JPY faces some consolidation near term – UOB - September 5, 2023