As always, managing risk through appropriate position sizing is critical to success in this type of volatile environment.Potential USD/JPY Signal On a slight pullback, I will be looking to buy the usd …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Signal: USD Looks For Higher Levels Against The Yen - April 11, 2023
- How will new BOJ chief, US data affect USD/JPY? - April 11, 2023
- USD/JPY to drop toward 128 by end-June – ING - April 11, 2023