USD/JPY risks falling below 109 for the first time since early February. Investors are seeking shelter under safe havens amid tit-for-tat tariffs by China and US. USD/JPY risks falling below 109.00 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY: Sinking in a trade war storm, risks break below 109
USD/JPY risks falling below 109 for the first time since early February. Investors are seeking shelter under safe havens amid tit-for-tat tariffs by China and US. USD/JPY risks falling below 109.00 …