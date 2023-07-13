The USD/JPY extended its losses for the sixth consecutive trading session and broke to a new two-month low of 137.92 on speculations the US Federal Reserve would hike in July to reach its peak rates …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY sinks to two-month low amid softening US inflation, Fed rate hike speculations - July 13, 2023
- Usd/Jpy Technical Analysis: Heading Towards Buying Levels - July 13, 2023
- Usd/Jpy Forecast: Usd Plummets, Seeking Support - July 13, 2023