We have updated our privacy policy please check our Terms&Conditions Accept and Continue Having reached the lowest levels in six weeks at 106.51 in Asia, USD/JPY has entered a phase of downside …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY sits at six-week lows near 106.50 ahead of US GDP, FOMC - April 29, 2020
- EUR/USD pattern remains unconvincing - April 29, 2020
- USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to 106.706 – 106.450 Determines Near-Term Direction - April 28, 2020