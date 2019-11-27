The broad MRP poll, which correctly foresaw the hung parliament in 2017, is eyed late in the day. USD/JPY remains positive around a two-week top amid optimism surrounding the US-China trade deal. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY sits near 2-week tops, comfortably above 109.00 handle - November 27, 2019
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Stays bid above 200-day SMA with eyes on monthly top - November 27, 2019
- USD/JPY could extend the move up to 109.50 – UOB - November 26, 2019