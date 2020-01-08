USD/JPY sits near session tops, just below mid-108.00s

USD/JPY comes under some intense selling pressure amid escalating US-Iran tensions. Subsequent comments helped ease market concerns and prompted some short-covering. The 200-DMA continues to cap ahead …
