The AUD/USD pair oscillates in a narrow range around 0.6425 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) hovers around 104.50 after retreating from the 105.00 area. Markets turn cautious ahead of the key US inflation data.
