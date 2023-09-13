The USD/JPY pair gains some positive traction for the second successive day and climbs to a fresh weekly high during the first half of trading action on Wednesday. Spot prices, however, remain below …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY sits near weekly high, remains below mid-147.00s ahead of US inflation data - September 13, 2023
- USD/JPY grinds back most of Monday’s losses post-BOJ Gov Ueda’s weekend comments - September 13, 2023
- Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD drops below $23.00 ahead of US Headline CPI - September 13, 2023