USD/JPY has slipped below 132.50 as risk-on mood attempts recovery amid easing US-China tensions. Anticipation for further continuation of interest rate hikes by the Fed after mammoth labor additions …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY skids below 132.50 as risk-on mood rebounds, US-China tensions ease - February 6, 2023
- Breaking: BoJ intervention sinking USD/JPY - February 6, 2023
- Strong recovery in USD; NZD and AUD two of the worst performers - February 6, 2023