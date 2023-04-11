USD/JPY has slipped below 133.50 amid a steep correction in the USD Index. The proportion of correction in the USD/JPY pair is much less than the corrective move in the USD Index. BoJ Ueda is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY skids below 133.50, upside looks favored as BoJ supports expansionary policy - April 10, 2023
- USD/JPY Forecast: Buying On Dips Against Yen - April 10, 2023
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Search For Bullish Stimulus - April 10, 2023