USD/JPY trades down 0.13% at 145.68, pressured by disappointing US labor market data and lower-than-expected Q2 GDP growth. US 10-year Treasury Note yield dips to 4.102%, further weakening the dollar, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY slides as US economic wows mount, BoJ signals policy shift - August 30, 2023
- USD/JPY reached an important inflection point [Video] - August 30, 2023
- USD/JPY recovers from below 146.00 while US Dollar retreats ahead of labor market data - August 30, 2023