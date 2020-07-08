USD/JPY slides below mid-107.00s, fresh session low

USD/JPY once again met with some fresh supply near the 107.75-80 region. Concerns about rising COVID-19 cases benefitted the safe-haven Japanese yen. A subdued USD price action did little to influence …
