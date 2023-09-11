USD/JPY drops to a multi-day low on Monday in reaction to BoJ Ueda’s hawkish remarks. A modest USD pullback from a six-month peak contributes to the sharp intraday downfall. The divergent Fed-BoJ …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY slides below mid-146.00s, multi-day low in wake to Ueda hawkish comments - September 11, 2023
- USD/CHF trades with modest losses amid weaker USD, manages to hold above 0.8900 - September 10, 2023
- USD/JPY: Near-term downside risks build as Ueda discusses rate hike - September 10, 2023