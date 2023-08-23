The US Dollar declined across the board following the release of the data. USD/JPY appears vulnerable to further losses as long as it remains below 145.00. The USD/JPY broke below 145.00, falling to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY slides further below 145.00 after US data - August 23, 2023
- USD/JPY seen at around 130 on a 6-12M horizon – Danske Bank - August 23, 2023
- USD/JPY: The risk of a retest of 150 is hard to ignore – Scotiabank - August 23, 2023