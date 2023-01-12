USD/JPY drops to over a one-week low on Thursday and is pressured by a combination of factors. Reports that the BoJ will review the effects of its ultra-loose policy provides a strong lift to the JPY.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY slides to over one-week low, struggles near 131.00 mark ahead of US CPI - January 12, 2023
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY slips over 1%, dollar under pressure ahead of US CPI data - January 12, 2023
- USD/JPY sticks to the consolidative range so far – UOB - January 12, 2023