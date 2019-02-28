• Renewed uncertainty over US-China trade talks prompted some fresh selling. • Geopolitical tensions/global growth concerns add to the downward pressure. • Traders now eye advance US Q4 GDP growth pri…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY slides to session lows around 110.70 level, weighed down by reviving safe-haven demand - February 28, 2019
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY comatose around 111 handle, focus on Q4 GDP data for further direction - February 28, 2019
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Eyeing flag breakout on 15-min chart - February 28, 2019