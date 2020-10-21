USD/JPY bears taking the reins as the dollar slides. The clock is ticking, US stimulus talks will continue later today. USD/JPY is about flat on the day at 105.39 at the time of writing. The US dollar …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY slides to session lows within narrow range as US dollar melts - October 20, 2020
- USD/JPY falls below 105.50, gives away daily gains - October 20, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: Steady in its comfort zone, bears gearing up - October 20, 2020