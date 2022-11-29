USD/JPY fades bounce off three-month low, renews intraday low of late. Japan Unemployment Rate remained unchanged, Retail Trade eased in October. China Covid woes, protests join hawkish Fedspeak to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY slides towards 138.50 on mixed Japan data, pullback in yields, focus on China, Fed talks - November 28, 2022
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bounces off a three-month low, eyeing 139.00 - November 28, 2022
- DXY and USD/JPY double bottoms [Video] - November 28, 2022