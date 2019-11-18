USD/JPY Slips As Safe Haven Appeal Triggers – Brace for Sell-off!

PM Johnson abandoned his plans for cutting corporate taxes, disappointing markets. Nevertheless, he remains in the lead ahead of the elections. USD/JPY is flirting with the 200-day SMA near 109.00.
