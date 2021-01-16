USD/JPY slips back below 104.00 level as Powell reiterates Fed accommodative stance

USD/JPY saw downside as a function of USD weakness in the runup to comments from Fed Chair Powell. The pair dropped below the 104.00 level before finding support above the weekly lows above 103.50.
