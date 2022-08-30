USD/JPY slips to near 138.50 on the upbeat Japan Employment data

The USD/JPY pair is witnessing a steep fall after the release of Japanese employment data. The asset has given a downside break of the consolidation formed in a 138.62-138.85 range. The major is …
