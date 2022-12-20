USD/JPY takes offers to refresh intraday low, reverses the latest gains. Bank of Japan keeps monetary policy unchanged, as expected. Mixed sentiment, firmer yields underpin recovery moves amid light …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY slumps +200 pips to sub-135.00s despite Bank of Japan inaction - December 19, 2022
- When is the BOJ rate decision and how could it affect USD/JPY? - December 19, 2022
- Japanese Yen Ran Higher on a Potential BoJ Policy Shift. Will USD/JPY Break Lower? - December 19, 2022