USD/JPY refreshes intraday high as Tokyo open pleased greenback buyers. US Treasury trading restored after a long weekend, initial losses lured US dollar bulls. Uncertainty over the American stimulus, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY snaps two-day losing streak as US Treasury yields recall USD bulls - October 12, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: Increased bearish potential, 104.65 at sight - October 12, 2020
- USD/JPY retreats further and approaches 105.00 area - October 12, 2020