USD/JPY consolidates the recent losses. US President Donald Trump praises the tests, says no to quarantine in hot-spots. Risk-tone remains under pressure, measures to combat the pandemic in focus.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY snaps two-day losing streak to probe 108.00 - March 29, 2020
- USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Major Support Cluster at 106.706 to 106.450 - March 29, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: Same Resistance Barrier Against JPY - March 27, 2020