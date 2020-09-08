USD/JPY snaps two-day winning streak after Japan’s Q2 GDP beat estimates

USD/JPY takes a u-turn from 106.30 after rising for the previous two days. Japan’s Q2 Final GDP dropped 7.9% versus 7.8% preliminary forecast and 8.1% market consensus. Market sentiment dwindles as …
