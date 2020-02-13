USD/JPY snaps two-day winning streak to sub-110 amid fresh coronavirus fears

USD/JPY pulls back from three-week high amid fresh risk-off. A sudden increase in coronavirus cases from China pushed back calls of the receding outbreak, upbeat Japanese PPI also played its role.
