USD/JPY pair reaches a 10-month high of 147.70, driven by risk aversion and a surge in US 10-year Treasury bond yields to 4.261%. Despite positive business activity data from Japan, the Yen remains …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY soars to 10-month high amid risk-aversion, rising US bond yields - September 5, 2023
- USD/JPY faces some consolidation near term – UOB - September 5, 2023
- Asian markets mostly slide as China optimism fades - September 5, 2023