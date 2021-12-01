Further decline in USD/JPY is seen meeting firm contention in the mid-112.00s in the next weeks, commented FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “Our expectations for USD to ‘trade between 113.30 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Solid support aligns at 112.50 – UOB - December 1, 2021
- USD/JPY recovers further from near two-month low, climbs above mid-113.00s - December 1, 2021
- Technical analysis: Will the USD/JPY price retreating continue? - December 1, 2021