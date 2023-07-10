The continuation of the retracement in USD/JPY should face strong support around 141.60 ahead of 140.95, according to UOB Group’s Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Solid support is seen at 141.60 – UOB - July 10, 2023
- USD/JPY jumps to test 143.00 as US Dollar rebounds with yields - July 10, 2023
- USD/JPY, WTI Crude Oil Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) - July 9, 2023