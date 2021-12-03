Prospects of further decline in USD/JPY are expected to meet support in the mid-112.00s in the next weeks, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. Key Quotes. 24-hour view: “We h …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Solid support still seen at 112.50 – UOB - December 3, 2021
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Makes another attempt to recapture 50-DMA ahead of NFP - December 3, 2021
- Dollar Up, Investors Await Latest U.S. Jobs Report - December 3, 2021