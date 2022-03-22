The comments from hawkish Powell and dovish Kuroda may have greenlit a rally that could take the USD/JPY to the January 29, 2016 main top at 121.678.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Spikes Higher as Fed, BOJ Policy Divergence Widens - March 22, 2022
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls renew six-year high at 120.50, looks to settle around 122.00 - March 22, 2022
- European Open: USD/JPY tops 120 as BOJ vow to keep it easy - March 22, 2022