The USD rallies across the board after the US consumer inflation figures surpass expectations. The USD/JPY pair attracts fresh buying during the early North American session and spikes to a new …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Candlestick Patterns
Chart Patterns
Technical Indicators
|
Menu
Continuation Patterns
Menu
Reversal Patterns
Menu
|
Menu
Candlestick Patterns
Chart Patterns
Technical Indicators
|
Menu
Continuation Patterns
Menu
Reversal Patterns
Menu
|
Menu
The USD rallies across the board after the US consumer inflation figures surpass expectations. The USD/JPY pair attracts fresh buying during the early North American session and spikes to a new …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Discussion about this post