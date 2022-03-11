USD/JPY spikes to fresh multi-year high, eyeing to reclaim 117.00 mark

A combination of factors pushed USD/JPY to a fresh multi-year top on Friday. Signs of stability in the equity markets dented demand for the safe-haven JPY. Thursday’s strong US CPI print underpinned …
