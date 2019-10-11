USD/JPY gave up its gains on the day after a pair of economic releases raised fresh questions about the US economy. Consumer confidence was at 125.1 compared to 134.2. The Richmond Fed fell to -9 from …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY spills on softer US consumer confidence and manufacturing data - October 11, 2019
- USD/JPY – Back in bullish territory (video) - October 11, 2019
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Investors Placing Big Bets on Some Sort of Trade Deal - October 11, 2019